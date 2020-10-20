Bellaire HS going virtual on Tuesday after positive COVID-19 case reported on campus

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Bellaire High School campus will be closed on Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 case was reported.In a letter sent out to parents on Monday, the person tested positive for the virus and is now self-isolating at home."Due to privacy requirements, we will not release the name of the individual or any other identifying details," read the letter.HISD's health and medical services department has started an investigation and all individuals who were in close contact with the person while on campus have been notified.They will remain off campus until the end of their 14-day quarantine requirement.All Bellaire H.S. students are being asked to log on to virtual classes on Tuesday.For more information,