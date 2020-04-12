Houston Police searching for person who beat woman to death in apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police are looking for the person who beat a woman to death in her apartment on Bellaire Boulevard near Fondren.

The woman was found by her cousin around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said it looked like there was a fight inside the apartment.

They also said there was no forced entry, so they believe the woman knew her attacker.

Investigators are searching for surveillance video to learn more about the suspect.

Any information can be reported by calling Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131.
