Car slams into Carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6, injuring 10

By RAF CASERT
EMBED <>More Videos

Car runs into carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6

BRUSSELS -- A car slammed at high speed into Carnival revelers in a small town in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six people and leaving 10 more with life-threatening injuries, authorities said, adding many others were lightly injured.

"What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy," said Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

The prosecutor's office, which gave the death toll, also said two local people in their thirties were arrested at the scene in Strépy-Bracquegnies, 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Brussels. Prosecutors said, in the early stages of their investigation, there were no elements to suspect a terror motive.

In an age-old tradition, Carnival revelers had gathered at dawn, intending to pick up others at their homes along the way, to finally hold their famous festivity again after it was banned for the past two years to counter the spread of COVID-19. Some dressed in colorful garb with bells attached, walking behind the beat of drums. It was supposed to be a day of deliverance.

Instead, said mayor Jacques Gobert, "what happened turned it into a national catastrophe."

More than 150 people of all ages had gathered around 5 a.m. and were standing in a thick crowd along a long, straight road. Suddenly, "a car drove from the back at high speed. And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed," Gobert said.

The driver and a second person were arrested when their car came to a halt a few hundred meters (yards) further on.

Since Belgium was hit with twin terror attacks in Brussels and Zaventem that killed 32 civilians six years ago, thoughts of a terror motive are never far away.

But prosecutor Damien Verheyen said "there is no element in the investigation at this time that allows me to consider that the motivations of the two could have been terror related."

The prosecutor's office also denied media reports that the crash may have been caused by a car that was being chased by police.

King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo were expected to visit Strépy-Bracquegnies later Sunday to express support for the families of the dead and those injured.

Carnival is extremely popular in the area. Carnival festivities in nearby Binche have even been declared a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fatal crashu.s. & worldaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sugar Land police officer critical after crash along US-59
17-year-old killed, 3 teens hurt in shooting outside birthday party
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20
School bombed in Ukraine city; Russian says hypersonic missiles fired
Car destroys gravesites at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
HPD releases bodycam after officer fires weapon toward teen suspect
Man fatally hit by car at the Galleria Mall
Show More
Family, friends remember Hightower HS Senior killed in crash
Beautiful Sunday, severe storms possible Monday
North Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch
Carlos Correa and Twins agree to $105.3M, 3-year deal, sources tell AP
'Magic' thief wanted after taking over $2k from Walmart cashier
More TOP STORIES News