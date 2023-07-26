Law enforcement officers were busy across the Houston area overnight. An 18-year-old playing video games and a woman at a housing facility for vulnerable families were among the victims.

Man charged with murder in shooting death of 18-year-old in southeast Houston, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old has been charged with murder in the June 27 shooting death of an 18-year-old in southeast Houston.

D'andre Vasquez is currently in jail on a murder charge for the death of Plezher Wooley.

On the night of the shooting, officers were called at 7:50 p.m. to the 5900 block of Beldart Street. Paramedics found the victim on the front patio with a gunshot wound. Wooley was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation led officers to identify Vasquez as the suspect in this case. He was arrested nearly a month later, on July 25.

Despite the arrest, the motive of the shooting is unknown.