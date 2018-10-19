BEER BARON: Man steals 5 cases of beer from convenience store

Here is a textbook definition of a beer run. This beer baron swiped 5 cases from a convenience store in the 5000 block of Little School Road and took off. He left in a Gray Dodge truck. 📞 Det. Thompson if you recognize him, 817-459-6054 or email, leonor.thompson@arlingtontx.gov pic.twitter.com/un3So55wB1 — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 17, 2018

