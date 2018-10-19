BEER BARON: Man steals 5 cases of beer from convenience store in Arlington

EMBED </>More Videos

BEER BARON: Man steals 5 cases of beer from convenience store

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for the beer baron caught on camera stealing five cases of beer from a convenience store in Arlington.

Arlington Police Department tweeted photos of the man stealing cases of Bud Light beer from a gas station in the 5000 block of Little School Road.


Police say he left in a gray Dodge truck.

If you have information about the man's whereabouts, you're asked to call Detective Thompson at 817-459-6054 or email leonor.thompson@arlingtontx.gov.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftbeerbud lightu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD officer among 5 charged with illegal gambling in Chinatown
2 Pacific storms could drench Texas next week
Man charged in wrong-way crash that killed 2
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Texas mom explains why she spanked teen who took BMW
Astros players that can become free agents this offseason
Wheatley football star triumphs over Hurricane Harvey's trials
Yates homegrown seniors keeping Lions tradition alive
Show More
Mattress Mack loses $150,000 bet after Astros fall to Boston
Rapper Cardi B hands out free winter coats in Brooklyn
Best friend killed by woman's suicidal ex in Montgomery Co.
Love designer stuff? Get them at a fraction of the price today
TSA officers purchase shirt for boy who wasn't wearing one
More News