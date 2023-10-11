1 hurt, suspect on the run after shooting at parking lot in west Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An altercation between two people ended with one of them wounded and another one on the run Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at a parking lot in the 14600 block of Beechnut at Highway 6 in the Mission Bend area.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Life Flight took one person to the hospital.

Officials said things escalated between two people who met up and began arguing. During the argument, one person was shot, and the suspect took off.

ABC13 was on the scene as authorities were canvassing the area. A tow truck was also seen hauling away a car.

Details on what led up to the shooting are still unclear.