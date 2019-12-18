Bedridden woman killed when pickup truck slams into New Jersey home

It happened just before 9 a.m. Police say William McEvoy lost control of his 2014 Ford pickup truck in the area behind a strip mall and crashed into the house, penetrating the outer wall into the living room where 55-year-old Barbara Anne Filan was lying in a bed.
Filan subsequently succumbed to her injuries from the crash.
Emergency crews and investigators responded, and police and fire personnel worked to rescue involved parties and clear debris.
McEvoy was extricated from his vehicle and transported to the hospital for precautionary observation.
The woman's husband and their adult son were also in the home, but they were not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing. At this point, no charges have been filed.