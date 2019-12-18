Bedridden woman killed when pickup truck slams into New Jersey home

BRICK, New Jersey -- A 55-year-old bedridden woman was killed when a pickup truck driven by an 86-year-old man slammed into her home in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Police say William McEvoy lost control of his 2014 Ford pickup truck in the area behind a strip mall and crashed into the house, penetrating the outer wall into the living room where 55-year-old Barbara Anne Filan was lying in a bed.

Filan subsequently succumbed to her injuries from the crash.

SEE ALSO: Teen sneaked out of home, took parents' car on joyride and slammed into a house
EMBED More News Videos

See the damage left behind inside the home.



Emergency crews and investigators responded, and police and fire personnel worked to rescue involved parties and clear debris.

McEvoy was extricated from his vehicle and transported to the hospital for precautionary observation.

The woman's husband and their adult son were also in the home, but they were not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. At this point, no charges have been filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseycar crashwoman killedu.s. & worldcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community prepares to say goodbye to fallen Nassau Bay officer
LIVE: House debates Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Woman sentenced to prison after Facebook Live shooting
A light freeze and frost expected in Houston Wednesday morning
Roadwork on Texas roads on hold, but this is for how long
Fight to rid lawn of empty pipe ends after Turning To Ted
Whooping cough outbreak closes Houston school until January
Show More
HCC simulation lab designed to feel like real hospital
Rothko Chapel in Montrose undergoing $30 million facelift
This is what Montrose looked like in 1965
Where to find the freshest hot dogs in town!
Why people love coming to this iconic bar in Montrose
More TOP STORIES News