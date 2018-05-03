Bed bugs reported at Houston ISD's bus facility

Exterminators visited the Houston Independent School District's bus facility Thursday after reports of bed bugs.Eyewitness News learned an employee may have inadvertently brought the blood sucking insects into the Barnett Terminal on Tuesday.The district released a statement to ABC13, but would not release specifics on how many buses may have been inspected or what students ride those vehicles. They said they do not plan on notifying parents about the possible exposure.Parents said they felt the district should send out an email or phone call about the matter."That's not right," said Stephanie Burton. "We have the right to know as parents."Calvin Thigpen is with "Bugs Or Us" Termite and Pest Control.He said across Houston, the problem appears to be getting worse. He said if parents suspect a possible exposure to bed bugs, they should put their kid's backpack and clothes in the dryer to kill the insects with heat."Bed bugs are notorious hitch-hikers. It only takes one to cause a major problem," said Thigpen. "Bed bugs don't discriminate. They don't care if you're rich or poor."