A major highway in eastern North Carolina was closed to traffic after a large sinkhole appeared in the road.Crews are working to repair the 7 foot wide, 8 foot deep sinkhole. WITN-TV reports It all started when beavers built a dam near the roadway, blocking rain on both sides of the road.It flooded the area over time and weakened the foundation, until the road finally collapsed.The North Carolina DOT says the road will be closed for several days.