Police looking for armed suspects who stole from beauty supply store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are seeking public help in catching three armed robbery suspects who stole from a beauty supply store.

Surveillance footage from the store shows when suspects bombarded the clerk with a gun at the "Twins Beauty Supply" store in the 8100 block of Antoine Drive.

In the video, the trio is captured taking cash out of the register and stealing the owner's purse.

A few moments later, one of the suspects is then wrestling and choking a store owner before fleeing out the back.

Police say no products were stolen from the incident.

Anyone with information in regards to the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers 713-222 TIPS.
