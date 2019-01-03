Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection

EMBED </>More Videos

A New York City woman has been charged with killing a Philadelphia woman as reported on Action News at 11 on January 2, 2019.

NEW YORK CITY --
An unlicensed New York City beautician has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with a buttocks-enhancement procedure that left a 48-year-old Philadelphia woman dead.

Whalesca Castillo was arrested on Wednesday for the June death of Lesbia Ayala, who collapsed after receiving silicone injections in her buttocks and thighs. Police were called to a home in the Bronx June 17 and found Ayala in cardiac arrest.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

The 44-year-old Castillo also faces charges of unauthorized practice of a profession. Information on her lawyer wasn't immediately available.

RELATED: Butt injections could leave you with complications and deformities, Houston plastic surgeon says
EMBED More News Videos

A Houston plastic surgeon is warning women looking to boost their butt that surgery alternatives can be very dangerous.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cosmetic surgeryarrestu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman on mobility scooter hit and killed in NW Houston
18-year-old rescued after car hydroplanes off South Freeway
Flash Flood Watch in effect through noon Thursday
Celebrities and activists demand justice for Jazmine Barnes
PETA wants end to live college mascots after Bevo incident
Man helps trooper with traffic stop moments before dying
McDonald's customer upset over straw policy grabs worker
Video shows trees covered in frozen fog in Alpine, Texas
Show More
Videos show chase and deadly crash involving teen driver
China becomes first to land on far side of the moon
Skimmer suspects wanted for stealing $3K from Katy victim
House cat found with screwdriver protruding in head
Digital Deal of the Day
More News