Truck driver and passengers flee after crash leaves woman dead in NE Harris Co., deputies say

According to HCSO, the driver and the two passengers of the Dodge truck failed to stop and render aid for the woman in the Toyota, got into another car, and took off.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies need help searching for suspects involved in a crash that left a woman dead in northeast Harris County Saturday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at 711 Beaumont Highway near San Jacinto River at about 7:35 p.m.

A witness told HCSO officials a Dodge Ram pickup truck attempted to pass them on the two-lane highway and crashed into an oncoming Toyota Corolla in the opposite lane.

That section of the roadway is divided by dual-color sided lines, indicating it's a no-passing zone, Sgt. B. Beaty with HCSO said.

The woman in the Toyota was found with no signs of life, according to deputies.

The driver and two passengers in the pickup truck failed to stop and render aid for the woman, got into another car, and took off, HCSO said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information on this case, you can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.