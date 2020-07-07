coronavirus help

Program planned to help Houstonians safely beat the heat this summer amid COVID-19 concerns

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is teaming up with Reliant to announce its annual "Beat the Heat" program. The 15th year of the program will address residents' concerns about managing their electricity use during the hot Houston summer.

In addition, Mayor Turner offered information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During typical summers, the Houston Health Department spends a lot of time educating vulnerable citizens and seniors about safely managing the heat and staying cool. This year, they will add information on how to do so will practicing social distancing.

Reliant is announcing an $80,000 donation toward such efforts.

The City of Houston typically opens emergency cooling centers when the heat index reaches above a certain temperature. Just like everything else, that part of the program is also expected to be affected by COVID-19.

As a reminder, COVID-19 testing, free and low cost, is available throughout the city. This week's locations can be found at houstonemergency.org/covid-19-testing.

Some testing locations do not require appointments, and others require that you call ahead.
