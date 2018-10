Authorities are trying to find the vandals who targeted a small church in Fort Bend County.According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, St. Mary's Malankara Orthodox Church in the 9900 block of Belknap Road was defaced with spray paint.The graffiti included the words 'Be UR Own God.'There's a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.