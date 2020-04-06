BCycle to close busy stations, increasing cleaning during coronavirus

In March, BCycle, Houston's non-profit bike share, recorded the most number of rides in its eight-year history.
The non-profit shut down 12 of the city's busiest stations to help with social distancing.
- Sabine Bridge
- Eleanor Tinsley Park
- Spotts Park
- Jackson Hill & Memorial
- Lost Lake
- Centennial Gardens
- Hermann Park Lake Plaza
- Hermann Park Bill Coats Bridge
- Hermann Park/Rice U METRORail
- Memorial Park Picnic Loop
- Memorial Park Running Center
- Stude Park
The company now disinfects touch points on bikes and rental stations four to eight times per day.
It's also urging riders to avoid the kiosks completely by purchasing rides via the free BCycle app.
There are also signs placed by the stations asking riders to wash their hands before and after each ride.
Whether renting a bike or riding your own, make sure you know the rules of the road.
Cyclists ride with the flow of traffic, and bikers are not allowed to ride on sidewalks.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
SEE RELATED LINK: Outdoor activity options change amid pandemic