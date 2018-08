What an incredible turnout at the benefit for Officer Jerry Flores. If you aren’t already here, get here fast! #JFloStrong @astros @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/YJOQIRVJao — HPOU (@HPOUTX) August 23, 2018

A barbecue fundraiser was held Thursday for a Houston police officer who was critically injured after falling out of a golf cart.Officer Jerry Flores has been in the hospital since April, when the incident happened. Flores was at a tournament benefiting the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.Another officer was driving a golf cart when Flores lost his balance and fell.Sources say he hit his head and suffered a skull fracture. He was taken to Cy-Fair Medical Center.Flores was off-duty at the time.Since the accident, Flores has made progress, opening his eyes and responding to his name.Flores has worked as an off-duty police officer for the Houston Astros , even receiving a World Series ring for his duty to the team.Astros management and players have all sent well wishes and prayers."You know. It's tough. I feel like he's part of our team," said second baseman Jose Altuve back in April. "We know he's having a tough time right now. All we can do is pray for him. Hopefully, he will be back here."All proceeds benefited Flores.You can also purchase #JFLOSTRONG shirts in honor of the officer at relentlessdefender.com