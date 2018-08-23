Barbecue fundraiser held for HPD officer critically injured in golf cart accident

EMBED </>More Videos

BBQ fundraiser at Minute Maid Park supporting beloved injured officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A barbecue fundraiser was held Thursday for a Houston police officer who was critically injured after falling out of a golf cart.

Officer Jerry Flores has been in the hospital since April, when the incident happened. Flores was at a tournament benefiting the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

Another officer was driving a golf cart when Flores lost his balance and fell.

Sources say he hit his head and suffered a skull fracture. He was taken to Cy-Fair Medical Center.

Flores was off-duty at the time.

Since the accident, Flores has made progress, opening his eyes and responding to his name.

Flores has worked as an off-duty police officer for the Houston Astros, even receiving a World Series ring for his duty to the team.

Astros management and players have all sent well wishes and prayers.

"You know. It's tough. I feel like he's part of our team," said second baseman Jose Altuve back in April. "We know he's having a tough time right now. All we can do is pray for him. Hopefully, he will be back here."



All proceeds benefited Flores.

You can also purchase #JFLOSTRONG shirts in honor of the officer at relentlessdefender.com.

EMBED More News Videos

A Houston police officer was critically injured in a golf cart crash.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer injuredpolice officer injuredCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Murder victim also suspected in killing of boyfriend's wife
2 women allegedly steal $3,000 worth of makeup in New Caney
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Man in J.J. Watt jersey arrested after high-speed chase
Man who claimed self-defense in Katy mom's shooting back in jail
Homeowner raising Rosenberg home 10 feet after Harvey
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old girl for walking her dog alone
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Show More
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
Sears store closing, liquidation sale could begin next week
Harris County voters to decide on multi-billion dollar bond issue
You know it's hot in Houston when...
Masked robber on the run after attacking woman in her own home
More News