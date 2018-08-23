HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A barbecue fundraiser was held Thursday for a Houston police officer who was critically injured after falling out of a golf cart.
Officer Jerry Flores has been in the hospital since April, when the incident happened. Flores was at a tournament benefiting the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.
Another officer was driving a golf cart when Flores lost his balance and fell.
Sources say he hit his head and suffered a skull fracture. He was taken to Cy-Fair Medical Center.
Flores was off-duty at the time.
Since the accident, Flores has made progress, opening his eyes and responding to his name.
Flores has worked as an off-duty police officer for the Houston Astros, even receiving a World Series ring for his duty to the team.
Astros management and players have all sent well wishes and prayers.
"You know. It's tough. I feel like he's part of our team," said second baseman Jose Altuve back in April. "We know he's having a tough time right now. All we can do is pray for him. Hopefully, he will be back here."
What an incredible turnout at the benefit for Officer Jerry Flores. If you aren’t already here, get here fast! #JFloStrong @astros @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/YJOQIRVJao— HPOU (@HPOUTX) August 23, 2018
All proceeds benefited Flores.
You can also purchase #JFLOSTRONG shirts in honor of the officer at relentlessdefender.com.