Coronavirus outbreak: BBB warns of phony face masks, other scams amid heightened concerns

Officials are warning consumers of online scammers claiming to have face masks and other items to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Better Business Bureau says some people are selling low-quality counterfeit masks.

Meanwhile, online retailers might take your money and never send the mask or other products, according to the BBB. Others might just take your credit card information.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Drone hovering over China to scold people without masks

"In the worst cases, these sites are actually a way to steal your personal and credit card information, opening you up to identity theft," the organization said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says masks don't offer much protection for the general public.

RELATED: With heightened concern over coronavirus, do you really need a mask?

There have only been a handful of reported cases in the U.S. and the chance that the general public would be exposed to the virus is very minimal, health officials say.

So in essence, it would be a waste of your time to wear a mask, but there's also no harm in doing it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
medicaloutbreakcoronavirusu.s. & worldscamvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows moments before security guard kills customer
WATCH: Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
Texas HS student ready to show off his dreads on the red carpet
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Dreary and rainy as we head into your work week
Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy up for sale
Show More
Billy Porter rocks gold feathers on Oscars red carpet
From J.J. to Halle Berry: Who was seen at UFC 247 in Houston
Fans show up big for Roughnecks as they make XFL debut
Texas 16-year-old shot and killed by bully, police say
Local rapper killed, 3 injured after shooting in NW Houston
More TOP STORIES News