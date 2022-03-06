'Baywatch Weekend' festival shut down after organizers fail to obtain proper permits HCFMO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- What was supposed to be a three-day party for Spring Break, got shut down the first night by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.
More than 3,000 people were told to go home Saturday night after the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office ordered the stop-work order because organizers didn't have the appropriate permits.
The "Baywatch Weekend" festival, which took place on Connorvale Road and Aldine Westfield, had no known crowd control, emergency plans, or safety precautions in place, according to HCFMO.
"It is imperative event promoters submit the appropriate application and documents detailing safety measures, which are reviewed by the HCFMO," said Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen.
HCFMO says the organizers have not submitted permits for Sunday.
"The event has no known crowd control emergency plans, and it is unknown what safety precautions were in place. Without obtaining a permit and providing the appropriate information, Harris County cannot ensure the event and promoters have all safety elements in place for participants taking part in these large events," said Christensen.
Information regarding special event permits and the requirements can be found the Harris County Fire Marshal's website.
