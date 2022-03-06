events

'Baywatch Weekend' festival shut down after organizers fail to obtain proper permits HCFMO says

EMBED <>More Videos

'Baywatch Weekend' festival canceled for failure to produce permits

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- What was supposed to be a three-day party for Spring Break, got shut down the first night by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

More than 3,000 people were told to go home Saturday night after the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office ordered the stop-work order because organizers didn't have the appropriate permits.

The "Baywatch Weekend" festival, which took place on Connorvale Road and Aldine Westfield, had no known crowd control, emergency plans, or safety precautions in place, according to HCFMO.

"It is imperative event promoters submit the appropriate application and documents detailing safety measures, which are reviewed by the HCFMO," said Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen.

HCFMO says the organizers have not submitted permits for Sunday.

"The event has no known crowd control emergency plans, and it is unknown what safety precautions were in place. Without obtaining a permit and providing the appropriate information, Harris County cannot ensure the event and promoters have all safety elements in place for participants taking part in these large events," said Christensen.

Information regarding special event permits and the requirements can be found the Harris County Fire Marshal's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsharris countyweekend happeningseventsharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
SPONSORED: See what's new at Moody Gardens this Season!
ABC13's Pick Your Pet at BARC, Houston. Find your new best friend!
Discovery Green outdoor roller rink returns for 5 weeks
Rapper Bun B shares why headlining RodeoHouston concert brought tears
TOP STORIES
10K mail-in ballots not in unofficial count, Harris Co. officials say
Gas prices approach record highs at $4 a gallon, report shows
2 children in stable condition after being hit by a car at a party
Southbound lanes open on Sam Houston Tollway at West Road after crash
Grab a jacket & umbrella as a cold front moves in Monday morning
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash after not wearing seat belt
Daylight saving time starts next week: What to know
Show More
Deputy injured after driver slams into car
A fatal shooting leaves one dead and one injured at Buffalo Wild Wings
US ready to assist detained WNBA star Brittney Griner
Ukrainian woman weds fiancé in US days before returning home to fight
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
More TOP STORIES News