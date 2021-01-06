boil water advisory

Baytown issues boil water notice due to water main break

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice has been issued for the city of Baytown due to a water main break.

Officials are asking residents and business owners near the I-10 corridor from Spur 330 to Garth Road to boil their water until further notice.

Officials said the water should be brought to a rolling boil, then boiled for two minutes before drinking or cooking with it.

"Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions," officials said in a statement. "In lieu of boiling, all customers, individuals, or employees may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes."

Repairs are currently being made and the water system will be restored and tested prior to the canceling the notice.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.
