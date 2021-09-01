Highway 146 in Baytown reopens following hours-long closure due to gas leak

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- After hours-long closure, Highway 146 has reopened in both directions from Massey Tompkins to 565.On Wednesday, the stretch of the highway was closed at about 5:15 p.m. following a gas leak underneath the bridge. In an 8:19 p.m. update, the city of Baytown said the road had been cleared and it was reopening.Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.