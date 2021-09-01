gas leak

Highway 146 in Baytown reopens following hours-long closure due to gas leak

Gas leak prompts closure on Highway 146 in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- After hours-long closure, Highway 146 has reopened in both directions from Massey Tompkins to 565.

On Wednesday, the stretch of the highway was closed at about 5:15 p.m. following a gas leak underneath the bridge. In an 8:19 p.m. update, the city of Baytown said the road had been cleared and it was reopening.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

