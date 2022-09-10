Baytown PD releases artist sketch of possible suspect who sexually assaulted woman walking in park

Police want you to take a good look at the person they believe attacked a jogger and sexually assaulted her at Baytown's Jenkins Park.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Baytown Police Department has released an artist rendering of the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a park.

The only description of the suspect is that he is a Black male.

The incident happened on a walking trail in Jenkins Park at 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. Officers arrived on the scene to search for the suspect, but it is believed that he fled the scene and is on the run.

The 50-year-old woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injuries that she sustained during the assault.

Since then, Baytown police have increased patrol in the area.

More information will be provided on the suspect as soon as it becomes available, BPD said.

If you have any information about the attack, you are urged to call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371, or you can remain anonymous by calling Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477).