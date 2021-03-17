lottery

Baytown resident hits jackpot with $6.25 million win on Texas Lottery

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown resident is a few million dollars richer - $6.25 million to be exact!

The Texas Lottery said the resident hit the jackpot during the Feb. 10 drawing. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Rush 3 store on 5495 FM 3180 in Baytown.

SEE ALSO: Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets

If you didn't hit the jackpot, maybe the luck of the Irish will be on your side as the next lottery drawing will be Wednesday, March, 17. The winnings for Wednesday's drawing are estimated at $7.25 million.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybaytownjackpotmoneybaytownlottery
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize
Someone in Tomball is $5M richer thanks to a lotto scratcher
18-year-old buys very first lotto ticket, wins $25,000
3 Powerball tickets with $1 million each sold in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman accused in Galveston face mask incident arrested again
Knife-wielding man shot by deputy at Cypress convenience store
Museum intruders use getaway boat, escape through storm drain
Deshaun Watson responds to massage therapist lawsuit
Driver in fatal crash makes 1st court appearance
Clouds clearing out of Houston, humidity drops this afternoon
Dolphin dies after being found stranded on Galveston Seawall
Show More
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90 million payments as of Wednesday
ABC13 to host virtual job fair in Memorial area with nearly 100 jobs
8 dead in GA spa shootings; Suspect faces murder charges
Disney CEO announces opening date for Disneyland
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
More TOP STORIES News