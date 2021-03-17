Baytown resident hits jackpot with $6.25 million win on Texas Lottery

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown resident is a few million dollars richer - $6.25 million to be exact!The Texas Lottery said the resident hit the jackpot during the Feb. 10 drawing. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Rush 3 store on 5495 FM 3180 in Baytown.If you didn't hit the jackpot, maybe the luck of the Irish will be on your side as the next lottery drawing will be Wednesday, March, 17. The winnings for Wednesday's drawing are estimated at $7.25 million.