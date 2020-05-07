1 dead in Baytown pedestrian crash involving 18-wheeler

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died on a busy road Thursday morning after they were hit by an 18-wheeler.

It happened some time before 5 a.m. on State Highway 146 near Interstate 10.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the road near the Chambers Town shopping center.

The driver of the 18-wheeler remained on the scene after the crash, police said.

Northbound traffic was diverted due to the crash investigation. There was no word on the victim's identity or what led to the crash.

