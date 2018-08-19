Baytown PD officer found dead in home suffered possible heart attack

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
The Baytown Police Department is mourning the unfortunate loss of one of their own.

Sunday afternoon, Baytown PD announced the loss of their K9 officer Johnny Almendarez #144.

Officials say Officer Almendarez was found unresponsive at his home Sunday morning.

According to Baytown police, efforts were not able to overcome the possible cardiac event.

Police are asking for the public's prayers.

At this time, funeral arrangements are unknown but details will be released as soon as they are available.
