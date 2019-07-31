exxonmobil

'It's dangerous': Baytown neighbors want more protection after ExxonMobil fire

By
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Just before the lunch hour, the sky over Baytown filled with dark black smoke.

"Big plume of black smoke hanging over your head, and you can kind of smell the chemical in the air a little bit, and yes, it's really dark over there. It looks like it's going to storm, but then I get the shelter-in-place warning and I was like, 'Oh, okay,'" said Michelle Simcox, a resident living near the ExxonMobil plant that caught fire Wednesday.

Living just five minutes from the facility, Abraham Oviedo and his family moved quickly once they heard the shelter-in-place warning.

"Just as a precaution, we closed the windows, the doors and turned off the AC, because it moves around. And I actually went outside to get a recording of it and it wasn't until then that my girlfriend told me, 'You might want to come inside, because we don't know if it's in the air,'" Oviedo said.

Many in town, like Darrell Williams, left thinking, "Here we go again."

"I mean it's just a lot of black smoke. It's dangerous really. I feel for a lot of kids and a lot of families around here," Williams said.

Anyone in Baytown will tell you there is a risk living out there. Still, some say they can't help but wonder if enough is being done to regulate the facilities. Is enough being done to keep everyone safe now and from potential long-term health problems?

"People are going to make money regardless, but you not putting people, life in the front of everything. People can die from it, people get sick," Williams said.

WHAT TO DO DURING A SHELTER-IN-PLACE
EMBED More News Videos

What to do during a shelter-in-place


SEE MORE


Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownexplosionfireexxonmobil
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXXONMOBIL
66 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Baytown
What we know about ExxonMobil facility in Baytown
Woman's son found safe after he called from ExxonMobil plant
Officials investigating cause of fire at ExxonMobil refinery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
66 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Baytown
Environmental impact of ExxonMobil fire in Baytown
Heads up, Houston: This freeway shutdown will be a doozy
Worker killed when driver plows into SH-146 construction site
Dog found lying on dead owner's body now needs new home
Houston man saves stranger who was drowning in Blue Lagoon
Woman's son found safe after he called from ExxonMobil plant
Show More
What we know about ExxonMobil facility in Baytown
Astros trade for former Cy Young winner Zack Greinke
Astros trade Tony Kemp to Cubs for Martin Maldonado
HOUSTON WEATHER: Less rain, more heat Thursday
Houston Restaurant Weeks announces 10 more can't-miss newcomers
More TOP STORIES News