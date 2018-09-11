Baytown man pleads guilty to murdering 16-year-old girlfriend

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --A Baytown man has entered a guilty plea in the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend in 2016.
Jesse Dobbs, 23, reportedly stabbed Kirsten Fitch nearly 60 times, dumping her body in Texas City. He was arrested in a bar nearby, where he walked in barefoot and asked for a glass of water.
In court Tuesday morning, Dobbs entered a guilty plea. His punishment will be decided by a jury later this month.
In charging documents, Dobbs told detectives that he killed the "fake" Kirsten.
"Kirsten is dead, I killed her -- not the real Kirsten but the fake Kirsten," the document stated.
Kirsten's mother, Cynthia Morris, was murdered days before Kirsten's body was discovered by searchers.
Morris and her 13-year-old daughter Breanna were found shot to death in their Baytown home.
VIDEO: Police detain 'person of interest' in Baytown Amber Alert case
Kirsten's grandmother said she had met Dodds online just a couple of weeks before her murder.
Dobbs has two children from a previous relationship. He was charged with domestic violence against the children's mother, who said he was known to use methamphetamine.
VIDEO: Search teams fan out looking for missing 16-year-old