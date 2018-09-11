Baytown man pleads guilty to murdering 16-year-old girlfriend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1601024" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Neighbors shocked by murder of mother and two daughters in Baytown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1598980" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows man arrested at center of Amber Alert

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1599585" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New insight into Jesse Dobb's past as search for missing girl continues

A Baytown man has entered a guilty plea in the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend in 2016.Jesse Dobbs, 23, reportedly stabbed Kirsten Fitch nearly 60 times, dumping her body in Texas City. He was arrested in a bar nearby, where he walked in barefoot and asked for a glass of water.In court Tuesday morning, Dobbs entered a guilty plea. His punishment will be decided by a jury later this month.In charging documents, Dobbs told detectives that he killed the "fake" Kirsten."Kirsten is dead, I killed her -- not the real Kirsten but the fake Kirsten," the document stated.Kirsten's mother, Cynthia Morris, was murdered days before Kirsten's body was discovered by searchers.Morris and her 13-year-old daughter Breanna were found shot to death in their Baytown home.Kirsten's grandmother said she had met Dodds online just a couple of weeks before her murder.Dobbs has two children from a previous relationship. He was charged with domestic violence against the children's mother, who said he was known to use methamphetamine.