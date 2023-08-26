Investigators said 47-year-old Katy Houck had been stabbed at "least 27 times" by her 35-year-old boyfriend in Baytown three years ago.

60-year sentence given to Baytown man who stabbed girlfriend 'at least 27 times' to death in motel

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown man will spend 60 years behind bars after authorities say he stabbed his girlfriend multiple times, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Dantravias Jamal McNeil, 35, was sentenced by a judge after pleading guilty to murder in the death of 47-year-old Katy Houck on Aug. 17, 2020.

"Domestic violence, like in this case, is insidious because it escalates and can intensify with almost no warning, and that is why we take all cases of domestic violence so seriously," District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "Our hearts go out to the family who lost a loving mother, a woman who was still a caretaker for one of her children, in an absolutely senseless act of violence."

Authorities say McNeil and Houck checked in together at a motel in the 7200 block of Garth Road in Baytown.

Hours later, Baytown police officers responded to a disturbance call and found McNeil hysterical with a knife nearby.

Houck was found alive in a puddle of blood inside the hotel room and was taken to the hospital where she died. She had been stabbed at least 27 times, including twice in the heart, according to officials.

McNeil was arrested at the scene. Authorities said he claimed he acted in self-defense and asked the judge to sentence him to the minimum prison sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Garcia and ADA Renee Serrato prosecuted the case.

"The defendant has a long criminal history including three prior convictions for domestic violence in which he claimed that he was the victim," Garcia said. "Even though he pleaded guilty, he still didn't take responsibility for what he did, so we are glad that he was sentenced to what amounts to a life sentence."