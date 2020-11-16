Coronavirus

New COVID-19 air filters coming to Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Leaders in Baytown will show off new air filters Monday, and manufacturers say these filters can help kill the virus that causes COVID-19.

These filters are already being used in some schools. Galveston ISD used more than 200 new air filters in all 12 of its schools. Slidell ISD and Katy ISD also have similar filters.

The city of Baytown announced new plans to protect its community by pumping clean air into several buildings.

As Texas became the first state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases, the city of Baytown is partnering with Integrated Viral Protection, or IVP.

The system pumps clean air throughout the day, and super heats the virus to kill it. Studies have shown the filters are 99.9% effective.

The city will be installing biodefense indoor air protection filtration systems in high traffic public areas of city facilities such as City Hall, Sterling Municipal Library and Baytown Community Center.

"As we look to how we keep our schools safe, other areas safe, and keep our hospitals safe, it's by pumping clean, fresh air into that environment," said Dr. Garrett Peel, the vice president of IVP.

Galveston ISD paid $100,000 for their first shipment of 116 air filter units.

The city of Baytown plans to install the filters Monday morning at 11 a.m. at City Hall.

