Baytown head-on crash may have been caused by distracted driver

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash involving a family of five, including a pregnant woman, on Thursday may have been caused by a distracted driver, authorities said.

It happened on Wade Road and Morelos around 8 p.m.

The 17-year-old driver crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to Harris County deputies.

Deputies believed none of the injuries was life-threatening, though children involved were transported to a hospital.

The condition of the pregnant woman wasn't known.

RELATED: How you can help stop deadly distracted driving

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the teen driver to be distracted.
