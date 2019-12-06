Baytown head-on crash may have been caused by distracted driver

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash involving a family of five, including a pregnant woman, on Thursday may have been caused by a distracted driver, authorities said.It happened on Wade Road and Morelos around 8 p.m.The 17-year-old driver crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to Harris County deputies.Deputies believed none of the injuries was life-threatening, though children involved were transported to a hospital.The condition of the pregnant woman wasn't known.It wasn't immediately clear what caused the teen driver to be distracted.