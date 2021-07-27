Intruder caught peeking through window before breaking into Baytown apartment

break-in

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was caught on surveillance video peeking through the windows at an apartment complex in Baytown moments before breaking in.

The thief was seen roaming around the Cedar Ridge Apartment Complex around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants with a white stripe, red sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

Surveillance footage captures him jumping on an air conditioning unit and peeking over the patio of an apartment. He's then seen walking back and forth, looking through other windows, before opening the front door of an apartment.

Two people were home at the time of the incident. One was awake playing video games and the other was sleeping.

Robert Jurez, who lives at the apartment, said he was at work and his girlfriend was sleeping in his room.

He said they left the door unlocked because his roommate was awake playing video games.

"Late night gaming," Jurez said. "You have your headset on. You can't really hear anything. ... (I was) shocked, really. You don't expect someone to walk into your house when you're there."



Jurez said they initially went to check the neighbor's camera because his truck was also broken into. His car radio was stolen, along with his girlfriend's backpack and her wallet.

The suspect was seen wearing that same backpack as he roamed around their yard and peeked through their apartment.

"He checks a couple of times," Jurez said. "He walks away and then checks the door again and walks in. He took a pair of Jordans."

The intruder is seen holding the sneakers as he leaves the victim's apartment. Jurez said the stolen items are replaceable. But the burglar stole something much more valuable by breaking into an apartment with his girlfriend inside.

"He stole her peace of mind," Jurez said. "That next day, she was very jumpy at just our dog making a noise."

ABC13 reached out to Baytown police but have not heard back.
