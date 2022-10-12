Man gets 20 years for 2019 road rage shooting that ignited fireworks in truck, injuring 2 toddlers

Bayron Rivera faces trial after being accused of shooting at a family along Highway 249, causing a fire, during a road rage incident on July 4, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2019 road rage shooting that sparked a fire that burned two children and their father.

The video above is from a previous report.

Bayron Rivera's sentencing came down on Tuesday, the Harris County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

He was on trial for the shooting that ignited fireworks inside the family's truck. The fiery crash happened on July 4, 2019, in northwest Harris County. Bentley and Messiah Smith, then 1 and 2 years old, and their father, Reginald Smith, were badly burned. Rivera was 18 at the time.

The boys were in their car seats, riding in their truck with their mother and father when investigators said Rivera fired rounds from a semi-automatic rifle into their vehicle. The shots ignited fireworks inside the family's vehicle.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident was the result of road rage.

At the time that the trial began, the children were said to have made a remarkable physical recovery.

SEE ALSO:

3 young men rescue family from burning car after road rage shooting in N. Harris County

Suspect who shot into car carrying family of 4 and caused fireworks to go off surrenders, sheriff says

Boys burned in road rage shooting from July 4, 2019, still recovering as trial underway

Harris County jury to decide fate of man accused of 2019 road rage shooting that injured 2 toddlers