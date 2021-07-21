Beloved Houston arts festival heads downtown for triumphant in-person fall bash

HOUSTON, Texas -- After pivoting last year (like so many events) to a virtual affair, one of Houston's most beloved art events is returning to an in-person celebration this fall.
The Bayou City Arts Festival will be held along Allen Parkway and Sam Houston Park on October 9-10, 2021, 10 am- 6 pm, producer and organizer The Art Colony Association, Inc. announced.
The event went virtual last year due to the global pandemic. As CultureMap reported, it received a financial boost last April from an anonymous donor, who gifted the fest $450,000 in memory of her artist mother.
