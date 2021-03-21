Baylor

Baylor women face Jackson State in NCAA women's basketball tournament

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- The Baylor Lady Bears enter the NCAA women's basketball tournament as the No. 2 seed Sunday against Jackson State.

Baylor is working toward a fourth title and is technically the defending champion, having won the 2019 tournament.

Head coach Kim Mulkey said her team is playing in part for the four seniors she had last year who were not able to defend their title after COVID-19 shut everything down.

"It was pulled out from under 'em," she said. "They never got a chance to get back to a Final Four. So, I want our players not to look back to that, but to always remember that could have been them. So play the game as if tomorrow's not promised."

History is on the side of the top teams. A one or two seed has won every women's tournament title since 1997, including the last eight by a No. 1. The top seeds Stanford, South Carolina, N.C. State and UConn are definitely the favorites to win the title on April 4 at the Alamodome. The four No. 2s also are among the favorites to win it all with Louisville, Maryland, Baylor and Texas A&M all title contenders.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be televised on ABC13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
