hazing

Baylor suspends 14 baseball players 2 games each over hazing

WACO, Texas -- Baylor issued two-game suspensions to 14 baseball players Friday over an unspecified hazing incident that occurred last February.

The school said the number of suspensions required them to stagger the bans over the first three weeks of the season. The Bears open at home against Nebraska on Feb. 14.

Athletic administrators became aware of the incident last May, and an investigation by Baylor's general counsel office and Division of Student Life followed.

"I am very disappointed with this incident," Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. "We do not condone such behavior and respect the thorough investigation and decision by the university on the matter and will move forward."

The school said drugs and alcohol were not involved in the hazing incident. The names of the players weren't released.

"Our priority is to provide a safe and caring environment for all student-athletes," athletic director Mack Rhoades said. "This type of behavior is not reflective of the mission and vision of Baylor athletics."

SEE ALSO: Lawsuit: Baylor football players recorded gang rapes
EMBED More News Videos

Baylor football players recorded gang rapes, according to lawsuit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswacobaseballtexas newsbaylorhazing
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HAZING
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
'No criminal conduct' found in Montgomery Co. hazing probe
Family demands accountability from UT, alumni group
Montgomery Co. coach defends kids in alleged hazing incident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News