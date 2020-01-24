Coronavirus

Baylor University student monitored for possible coronavirus

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after Texas A&M officials said one of its students was quarantined for a potential case of coronavirus, a student at another major university in the state is being examined for the deadly illness.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said Friday that it is monitoring a suspected case of coronavirus involving a Baylor University student.



The student was tested for the illness Thursday after traveling to China earlier this month, the health district said.

While there is a potential case, the health district said the risk to general public is low. Officials, though, are still trying to identify anyone who may have came in contact with the suspected case.

"These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms if the case is positive," the health district stated.

As of Friday afternoon, the agency said the student is doing well with minimal symptoms, and he has asked "to self-isolate."

Students with questions or concerns were directed to contact Baylor Health Services at 254-710-1010. Additionally, an informational call center was set up at 888-283-2158 for students and parents with questions or concerns.

On Thursday, officials in Brazos County similarly stated a Texas A&M student who recently returned from China had been monitored for a potential case of coronavirus.

The illness, which has at least two confirmed American cases, has already contributed to at least 26 deaths overseas.

Officials say a sample has been sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing, and they should have results within 24 hours of testing.



A passenger who landed at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday night was hospitalized for a precautionary medical evaluation amid increased concerns over coronavirus.



Researchers and doctors at UTMB's Galveston National Laboratory worked on a vaccine for Ebola, and now they're preparing to tackle this deadly virus that's already reached the U.S.

