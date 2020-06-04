community strong

Bay Area Christian teacher surprised with cutouts of her students

LEAGUE CITY, TX (KTRK) -- Distance learning began at Bay Area Christian School in League City on March 17, and it was quite the transition for one first grade teacher.

"I had never done that before," said Marci Boyett. "I started making YouTube videos, which was totally out of my comfort zone."

The other challenge came with not seeing her students in person.

"These children become my family," she said. "It was like our little family was kind of ripped apart."

As a result, two room parents came up with the idea to safely bring the students to Mrs. Boyett's front yard by having cutout signs made of each student in the class. They were delivered to her during Teacher Appreciation week last month.

"They wanted to do something different from a yard sign or a banner," said Jon Riveira, who made the signs. "We put our heads together and came up with this idea."

Marci was taken aback when she saw the final product.

"One of my room moms texted me and said 'we're going to be in your yard in a little while,'" Boyett said. "I instantly started crying when I saw their faces - it just felt like we were back together."
