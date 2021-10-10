fatal shooting

1 dead, 2 wounded in Bay Area Boulevard apartment complex parking lot shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man died and two others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting at a south Harris County apartment complex.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bay Area Boulevard.

The victims were in a parking lot with others when an argument erupted into gunfire, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and one of the others was taken to a hospital by LifeFlight and was in critical condition.

The shooter got away, and there was no word on a description.
