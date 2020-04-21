Society

Texans celebrate the Battle of San Jacinto

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Today marks the 184th anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto.

It was on this day in 1836 when General Sam Houston and the Texas army defeated the Mexican army. Mexican General Santa Anna was captured. In exchange for his freedom, he recognized Texas' independence.

Now, the San Jacinto monument stands 567.31 feet high at the Houston Ship Channel in Harris County in honor of the battle.

Although the museum is currently closed due to COVID-19, you can read more about the historic battle and monument at sanjacinto-museum-org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybaytownhistorytexaseventscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris County to expand internal COVID-19 testing inside jails
Coast Guard searching for 7 people in Cedar Bayou
2 men killed while crossing street
DeAndre Hopkins had 'no relationship' with Bill O'Brien
A-Rod and J-Lo might want to buy the NY Mets
Tom Brady kicked out of Florida park closed due to COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Show More
3-month-old boy hospitalized after being shot in NE Houston
More storms return Wednesday with possibility of severe weather
National Spelling Bee canceled for first time since 1945
How COVID-19 outbreak is affecting Texas' oil industry
Woman's SUV lands on top of vehicles at dealership
More TOP STORIES News