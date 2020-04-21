Texans celebrate the Battle of San Jacinto

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Today marks the 184th anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto.
It was on this day in 1836 when General Sam Houston and the Texas army defeated the Mexican army. Mexican General Santa Anna was captured. In exchange for his freedom, he recognized Texas' independence.
Now, the San Jacinto monument stands 567.31 feet high at the Houston Ship Channel in Harris County in honor of the battle.
Although the museum is currently closed due to COVID-19, you can read more about the historic battle and monument at sanjacinto-museum-org.
