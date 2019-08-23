Several baskets of Family Dollar items found inside car after chase ends in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Suspects chased from a Family Dollar store in north Houston ended up crashing in a neighborhood Thursday night.

The chase started around 8 p.m. on N. Shepherd at Tidwell and lasted for about 30 minutes until the suspects crashed on Wild Pine Drive.

Officers found several baskets of items from Family Dollar inside the car. However, police say it's not clear if they were stolen from the store.

The four suspects ran away but were quickly caught.

Authorities told ABC13 the suspects were taken back to the Family Dollar to be questioned.
