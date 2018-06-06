I didn't get any warning on my phone #dfwwx #hail Whole house was shaking, some was almost baseball sized, larger than golf ball. #Carrollton #TX pic.twitter.com/zF9CpTyc6b — James Alias (@jf2good) June 6, 2018

This is the storm that dumped baseball-size hail over the Dallas suburb Carrollton early this morning. Windshields were blown out by the large balls of ice. pic.twitter.com/JtFbwXBsbB — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) June 6, 2018

Unfortunately our Hail Analysis was spot on with the prediction of baseball-size hail. pic.twitter.com/7mNOO36Mgm — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) June 6, 2018

Overnight hail storms left a trail of damage across parts of Dallas.One person says every single car in an apartment complex in Carrollton had its windows blown out.They said the hail was the size of baseballs, and the storm was extremely loud as the hail hit the pavement and houses.