Big League Dreams now open

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- After over a year of being closed, Big League Dreams reopened March 5 with a three-day tournament for 60 baseball teams from Texas, Arizona, California, Maine and other states.The facility at 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway, League City, includes youth and adult baseball fields modeled after professional stadiums.League City City Council in January 2021 voted to end the city's contract with Big League Dreams, closing the facility, because it had fallen into disrepair. A new owner, TC Sports Group, has since taken over and invested $2 million to fix and upgrade the fields.