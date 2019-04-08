Baseball bat sparks erroneous report of rifle at high school in Illinois

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5238310" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have responded to a report of a person armed with a rifle at Batavia High School Monday morning.

Deputies responded to assist Batavia Police for an incident at Batavia High School. We are clearing the scene now. — Kane County Sheriff (@KaneCoSheriff) April 8, 2019

Please stay away from Batavia High School until further notice. Police are responding to a report of an unknown man with a rifle entering the school. — Batavia, Illinois (@cityofbataviaIL) April 8, 2019

BHS Alert: Due to police activity at @BataviaHS, no one is allowed in building. All buses are not operating to BHS at this time. If your child has been picked up by a bus, they will be returned home. All other schools will be in session with bus service. More info coming ... — BPS101 (@BPS101) April 8, 2019

BATAVIA, Illinois -- Batavia High School has been cleared after police responded to a reported threat at Batavia High School Monday morning.At about 6:03 a.m., Batavia police received a report of a male subject dressed in black who may have been armed with a rifle entering Batavia High School.Batavia police and other law enforcement agencies were on the scene to search the school. At about 8:20 a.m., the Kane County Sheriff's Office said they were clearing the scene.After reviewing surveillance video, Batavia police said they believe the person was a student athlete with a baseball bat.Police asked people to stay away from the area of the 1200-block of Main Street and the 1200-block of West Wilson Street until further notice.Batavia Public School District 101 said that people were not allowed to enter the building and that buses will not operate. Children who have already been picked up will be returned home. All other schools in Batavia will be in session.