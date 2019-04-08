Baseball bat sparks erroneous report of rifle at high school in Illinois

BATAVIA, Illinois -- Batavia High School has been cleared after police responded to a reported threat at Batavia High School Monday morning.

At about 6:03 a.m., Batavia police received a report of a male subject dressed in black who may have been armed with a rifle entering Batavia High School.

EMBED More News Videos

Police have responded to a report of a person armed with a rifle at Batavia High School Monday morning.



Batavia police and other law enforcement agencies were on the scene to search the school. At about 8:20 a.m., the Kane County Sheriff's Office said they were clearing the scene.

After reviewing surveillance video, Batavia police said they believe the person was a student athlete with a baseball bat.



Police asked people to stay away from the area of the 1200-block of Main Street and the 1200-block of West Wilson Street until further notice.





Batavia Public School District 101 said that people were not allowed to enter the building and that buses will not operate. Children who have already been picked up will be returned home. All other schools in Batavia will be in session.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisschool lockdownschool threatu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News