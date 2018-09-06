Bars and police in Kemah team up to curb drunk driving

In Kemah, bars are using radios and ride-sharing to try and curb drunk driving.Bars communicate with each other about disorderly and drunk customers. They also offer to help them get home safely through ride-sharing operations.It's an effort embraced by the Keham Police Department.Officers help people find rides home and patrol parking areas, where cars are left overnight.Police are also working with bar owners on how to handle drunk customers, spot fake IDs, and open communication.It was started by the VooDoo Hut. Since then, more than a dozen bars have joined. It's an effort that could continue to grow.Right now, police are trying to secure grants to make ride-sharing even easier.