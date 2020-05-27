Houston's Barry's Pizza closing its doors after 37 years

Houston's Barrys' Pizza made the announcement Tuesday.
"It's official," the company wrote. "We had a great 37 year run. I'll carry these memories always."
Barry's is one of the few restaurants that was affected by the virus' aftermath. Earlier this month, other restaurants began to announce permanent closures, including Treebeards. The downtown Houston spot announced its closing on June 26 due to an increase in rent.
SEE ALSO:
Two beloved Houston restaurants to close their doors this month
Houston restaurant says goodbye to downtown location after spike in rent
Willie's Grill & Icehouse temporarily closed 2 locations after employees test positive for COVID-19
Popular Houston restaurant delays opening