US Coast Guard searching for missing man last seen near north Jamaica Beach on Friday

What to do when someone you know goes missing

JAMAICA BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 49-year-old man after he didn't return to dock near north of Jamaica Beach Friday, authorities said.

The video above is about what you should do if a loved one goes missing.

Barry Baham was reported departing on his 12-15-foot white fishing kayak with a trolling motor and was due to return at 4 p.m.

Baham was last seen wearing khaki pants and a long sleeve shirt.

If you have any information, authorities urge you to call Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4851.