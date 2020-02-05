Barricaded person may be suspect in shooting of wrecker driver

Our @HCSOSWAT Unit has been called to an apartment in the 21600 block of Spring Plaza, where a possible suspect in this morning's wrecker driver shooting may be barricaded. Please avoid the area. Residents are urged to stay inside. PIO is en route. #hounews https://t.co/kwlKcE0YnM — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 5, 2020

HCSO investigating a wrecker driver that was shot in the chest. The wrecker has a car hooked up to it but authorities right now don’t know where the Wrecker Driver was coming from. Driver said to be in stable condition.#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Nm5FX4AInQ — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 5, 2020

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- SWAT officers have been sent to an apartment complex in north Harris County, where a person who could be suspected in a wrecker driver's shooting is barricaded.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the standoff Wednesday afternoon is in the 21600 block of Spring Plaza.Deputies urged people to avoid the area, and residents at the complex were advised to stay inside.The sheriff's office said the barricaded person is a possible suspect in a shooting that happened earlier in the day.At around 5:35 a.m., deputies said they responded to an initial call of a major crash involving a tow truck in the 2000 block of Spring Stuebner.When they arrived, deputies found a wrecker driver in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the chest. The driver was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.Authorities did not immediately disclose details of the shooting, including where the shots where fired or what the driver was doing before it took place.They also did not immediately identify the possible suspect in the incident.