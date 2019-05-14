Barefoot woman spotted frantically running on freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "It was a spur of the moment reaction," said Collin Cantrell talking about what he recorded on his Facebook live.He said he was near I-45 and the I-10 ramp when he saw a cop car and a fire truck."Weird situation, cars were stopping and moving," he said. "I see this woman run across the interstate barefoot, carrying her shoes."She was running away from firefighters and straight toward his jeep. He had no idea what was going on but knew he had to help."I'm thinking either I gotta get out, tackle this woman, or maybe I can convince her to get in my jeep," Cantrell said.In the video, you can hear him as he talks to her calmly. Eventually, she gets inside his jeep."You need a ride?" he asked."Yes, I need to get to the hospital," said the woman.He was able to strike up a conversation, giving authorities enough time to approach her and find out what was wrong."What's the matter?" he asked. "Talk to me.""I want to get home and get this out of my leg," she replied."What's on your leg?" he asked. The woman replied, "pain."The entire Facebook live is about 11 minutes, and while you can't see the woman, you can clearly hear her conversation with firefighters."I didn't know if she was suicidal," Cantrell said. "I didn't know what was going on."Eventually, authorities were able to convince her to calm down and get out of the jeep. However, it's unclear just what happened to her that day."It's a crazy situation, she needed help for sure," said Cantrell who was glad to help and was surprised that he got the whole thing live.