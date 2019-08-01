Toddler found barefoot and alone in street reunited with mom in SW Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old boy who wandered out of his family's apartment in southwest Houston early Thursday morning has been reunited with his family.

Authorities say Eden Baltazar was barefoot, walking alone in the middle of Bellwood Lane off busy Ranchester Drive, around 4:30 a.m. when a good Samaritan named Felipe found him.

Felipe happened to drive up and see Eden in the middle of the road. He parked his car, rushed out to help and called police.

"I asked him, 'Where's your mom? Where's your father? Tell me.' He just said, 'Mom,'" said Felipe. He said the baby was also crying.

When officers arrived, they let Eden play with the sirens in their patrol vehicles as they waited for family to come forward.



Eden's mother came forward to claim her son around 7 a.m. She says she was asleep when her son left their nearby apartment.

A family member says they had just changed the apartment locks on Wednesday but installed the new lock upside-down.

Eden's father thought he locked the door as he left for work, but didn't.



Eden and his mother have been reunited.



Child Protective Services says they'll visit the family's apartment sometime in the next 24 hours. The CPS investigation is separate from police.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmissing boytoddlerchild rescue
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sues ExxonMobil for violating state's Clean Air Act
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
Hidden store offers huge discounts, if you know where to look
Houston Texans fans line up overnight for training camp
Houston Outlaws esports team sold for $40 million
Less rain, more heat for Houston today
Army veteran allegedly shoots ex in 24 Hour Fitness parking lot
Show More
107-year-old's secret to long happy life: 'Not getting married'
Survey: In-N-Out is officially out as favorite fast food restaurant
1 dead after gas explosion in Kentucky, flames light up sky
24,000 baby sleepers recalled over fears children could suffocate
Osama bin Laden's son killed in strike
More TOP STORIES News