Barbie launches line of political dolls to inspire, encourage future leaders

With a presidential election just around the corner, Barbie is getting in on the action.

Mattel unveiled its Barbie 2020 Campaign Team on July 28.

The new line of the iconic dolls show girls in public leadership roles with the goal of getting young girls interested in how they can shape the future of the United States.

"Since 1959, Barbie has championed girls and encouraged them to be leaders whether in the classroom, community or someday, of the country," said Lisa McKnight, SVP and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel in a statement. "With less than a third of elected leaders in the U.S. being women, and Black women being even less represented in these positions, we designed the Barbie Campaign Team with a diverse set of dolls to show all girls they can raise their voices."

The Barbie 2020 Campaign Team includes a candidate, a campaign manager, a fundraiser and a voter.

Barbie is also teaming up with the nonprofit organization She Should Run, which provides guidance and support to women considering a run for political office.
