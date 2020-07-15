Business

Popular Houston restaurant reopens after massive explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston bar reopened Tuesday after exploding in June when a group of men were caught on camera dumping cans of liquid onto its deck.

Bar 5015 on Almeda Road at Wichita Street completed its first phase of rebuilding.

They announced their reopening in an Instagram post.



The restaurant opened for their steak night with limited seating in accordance with CDC guidelines.

They also offered to-go orders for food and frozen drinks.

"I would like to thank everyone who reached out to support your words of encouragement kept me smiling when I was having some bad days. Everyone who supported us on GoFundMe, we really appreciate you. All of our neighbors, we really appreciate y'all for understanding. We look forward to safely seeing you soon!," they wrote in the social media post.
